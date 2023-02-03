Celestine Donkor To Hold 10th Edition Of Celestial Praiz

Celestine Donkor

Celestine Donkor, one of Ghana’s celebrated gospel music icons who have been consistent in the gospel music industry, will on March 6 host the 10th edition of her annual gospel concert dubbed “Celestial Praiz” at the Oil Dome, Royalhouse Chapel International in Accra.

Celestial Praiz is an annual gospel musical concert which brings together the most exciting and chart-topping hitmakers of the year on one stage.

The primary aim of Celestial Praiz concert, according to the organisers, Celestine Donkor Ministries, is to evangelise through music and “uplifting souls and bringing happiness to people.”

The concert will also be used to celebrate Celestine Donkor’s achievements on the gospel music scene and also to create the opportunity for other gospel acts to showcase their musical talents on one platform.

This year’s event is scheduled to commence at 5pm. It will bring together the most exciting and chart-topping hitmakers of the year on one stage to thrill music lovers.

Gospel music lovers will be treated to some good and soul-inspiring songs come March 6 when Celestine Donkor leads the pack of gospel artistes for the concert.

As the headline act, Celestine Donkor has consistently maintained her status as one of the most celebrated Ghanaian gospel artistes with a catalogue of her hits such as ‘Agbebolo’, ‘Edem’, ‘Enyonyoge Kokooko’, ‘Elolo looo’, ‘Only You’, ‘Favour Everywhere’ among others.

To ensure a concert of a lifetime, organisers are promising that the venue for the concert, will be well-prepared to provide the best of entertainment on the night.

Instituted a decade ago, the event has so far featured artistes such as Mkhululi Bhekeke of Joyous Celebrations in South Africa, Minister OJ, Ceccy Twum, Eugene Zuta, Uncle Ato, Cecilia Marfo, Cwesi Oteng, Cindy Thompson, Evangelist Lord Kenya, KODA, Selina Boateng, Joe Mettle, Martin Hayford and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu