Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong Honoured in Cameroon

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong

Award-winning media practitioner, Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, has been honoured at the 2023 edition of the Africa Women Economic and Leadership Forum and Awards (AWELFA) held on January 26, 2023 in Cameroon.

Nana Yaa, who also doubles as a humanitarian and entrepreneur, was awarded for her contribution to women and business in Africa.

She won the Female Entrepreneur of the Year and also spoke on the topic ‘Impact, Opportunities, and Strategies for Women in Entrepreneurship under the AfCFTA’.

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong is the Chairperson of the Northern Innovation Lab Foundation and sits on many advisory boards of institutions including The Methodist Church Ghana/Wesleyan TV, Humanitarian Awards Global, The Global 48 Hour Film Project Franchise in Ghana, Women In Media Foundation, among others.

Nana YaaSerwaaSarpong is a sought-after keynote speaker who has been celebrated across Business, Gender, Media, Academia, Humanitarian Works, etc through numerous awards and citations.

She was honoured in November 2022 with the Top 100 Achiever Award by her alma mater, the Ghana Communication Technology University and Anhalt University, Germany.

She is also a two-time honouree of the prestigious Forty Under 40 Awards Africa in recognition of her excellent contributions to the industry in the categories of Marketing and Communications as well as Professional Services for the years 2022 and 2020 respectively.

In 2021, Nana Yaa was honoured and awarded by the Humanitarian Awards Global for her humanitarian support and work. Her contribution to Ghana’s media landscape for the last 24 years has won her the admiration of the industry and garnered her numerous notable awards including, Media Personality of the Year by the Ghana Leadership Awards, The Ghana Peace Awards among others.

She is the founder of the League of Extraordinary Women and the League of Extraordinary Youth Networks.