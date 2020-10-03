What's New

Champions League Game Dates Revealed

October 3, 2020

Chelsea will start and finish the Champions League group stage at Stamford Bridge, with Sevilla their first opponents and Krasnodar the last, and back-to-back ties with Rennes at the halfway point.

In contrast with previous seasons and as a result of the irregular schedule in these unusual times, the dates for the games were not announced on the day of the group-stage draw yesterday. Instead the fixture news follows today’s Europa League draw.

The Blues were placed in Group E along with Sevilla, Krasnodar and Rennes, when the draw was made by former Blues Didier Drogba and Florent Malouda, and the games will be played as follows:

Tuesday 20 October – Sevilla (H)
Wednesday 28 October – Krasnodar (A)
Wednesday 4 November – Rennes (H)
Tuesday 24 November – Rennes (A)
Wednesday 2 December – Sevilla (A)
Tuesday 8 December – Krasnodar (H)

All these fixtures represent fresh opposition for Chelsea as we have no history of playing any of the three clubs in competitive games. The two matches against Ligue 1 side Rennes have opened up the prospect of Edouard Mendy facing the club he left only last month to move to Stamford Bridge.

Source: Chelseafc.com

