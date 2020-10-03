Champions League Game Dates Revealed

Chelsea will start and finish the Champions League group stage at Stamford Bridge, with Sevilla their first opponents and Krasnodar the last, and back-to-back ties with Rennes at the halfway point.

In contrast with previous seasons and as a result of the irregular schedule in these unusual times, the dates for the games were not announced on the day of the group-stage draw yesterday. Instead the fixture news follows today’s Europa League draw.

The Blues were placed in Group E along with Sevilla, Krasnodar and Rennes, when the draw was made by former Blues Didier Drogba and Florent Malouda, and the games will be played as follows:

Tuesday 20 October – Sevilla (H)

Wednesday 28 October – Krasnodar (A)

Wednesday 4 November – Rennes (H)

Tuesday 24 November – Rennes (A)

Wednesday 2 December – Sevilla (A)

Tuesday 8 December – Krasnodar (H)

All these fixtures represent fresh opposition for Chelsea as we have no history of playing any of the three clubs in competitive games. The two matches against Ligue 1 side Rennes have opened up the prospect of Edouard Mendy facing the club he left only last month to move to Stamford Bridge.

Source: Chelseafc.com