Champions League Semis: Tottenham Still Alive

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side are still “alive” in their Champions League semi-final, despite losing 1-0 to Ajax at home in the first leg.

Donny van de Beek’s goal gave the Dutch side victory over a lacklustre Spurs in north London on Tuesday.

“It’s going to be difficult, but it’s still open,” said Pochettino.

“It’s about preparing for the second leg. We will try to win. It will be tough for us, but also tough for them.”

However, history is against Tottenham’s chances of reaching a first European Cup or Champions League final.

Only one of the 17 previous teams to lose the first leg at home in a semi-final tie has progressed into the final.

Spurs paid the price for a slow start, with midfielder Van de Beek scoring the only goal on 15 minutes.

“I think the attitude was there, but we didn’t find a way to play,” said Pochettino. “We didn’t show the energy we wanted to show and the way that we conceded the goal was painful. We struggled in the first half an hour.

“The second half was much better, we forced them to play deeper. We pressed in the way we wanted to press. The second half gave us hope for the second leg.”

And the Argentine took responsibility for side’s early struggle, acknowledging that a change of shape from a five-man defence to a back four aided his side.

“I can accept it was a mistake, the shape we used,” he told BT Sport. “But there were not too many options. I am not happy – you cannot guess what happens if we play in a different way.

“It was the not the shape that conceded the goal. Our approach to the game was not good. I am the manager so I have responsibility.

Source BBC