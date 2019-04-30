UK Foreign Secretary Visits Bawumia

Vice-President Bawumia with British Secretary Of State For Foreign and Commonwealth, Jeremy Hunt

THE BRITISH Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Jeremy Hunt, has paid a courtesy call on Vice President Dr. Bawumia at the Jubilee House.

The courtesy call forms part of his two-day visit to Ghana.

They discussed bilateral cooperation between Ghana and the United Kingdom (UK), as well as matters on West African Regional stability and development.

Ghana and the UK signed a joint declaration on various matters of economic and social development.

The UK government has provided funding support for three major infrastructure projects to be commenced in the next few months.

The projects include Phase two and modernization of the Kumasi Central Market, construction of New Terminal Building at the Tamale Airport, and completion of the Bekwai Hospital.

BY DGN Online