Chance The Rapper & Vic Mensa Announce Major Festival In Ghana

Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa at the event

American rappers, Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper have announced an anticipated huge festival in Ghana dubbed, Blackstar Line Festival.

This would take place on January 6, 2023, at the BLACKSTAR Square in Accra with major international and local acts sharing the same stage.

The two acts who announced the festival on Sunday night during a rap battle event called Lyrical War GH at BBnZ in Accra said the event is aimed at bringing black people all over the world to connect with Africa with Ghana as the gateway to the continent.

“I want to say that Ghana has something to say to the world. I have been welcomed to Ghana and Accra in the last couple of years and M.anifest has been instrumental in that, Sarkodie is being instrumental in that, and Stonebwoy is being instrumental in that. So what we wanna do is, we realise as black American artistes we perform everywhere on the globe. We perform not only in London but Leeds, not only in Berlin but Dusseldorf, not only Amsterdam but Oslo. We do all that in Australia before we ever come to Accra to Lagos to Johannesburg and so our mission is that we want to change that because we recognize that globally, black people are all one people. So we are creating a festival; a vessel to bring the black American artistes and black artistes of the Diaspora globally to come here and connect with everybody in Africa with Ghana being the gateway to the entire continent,” Vic Mensa stated.

“Yeah… To everybody that’s listening around the world, black folks globally I’m talking about in the States, all around the continent in Brazil and the islands all around the world, black folks we are coming back together on January 6 at the Black Star Square we are throwing a 38,000 person festival. Artists from around the world pull up, black folks around the world pull up, GH to the World,” Chance The Rapper added.

Both rappers are back in Ghana a few days ago after spending quality time in the country in January 2022.

Earlier reports indicate that they are in the country, with about eight high school freshmen from Chicago in the US. They are expected to stay in Ghana for some more days as part of an educational travel experience before their subsequent return to stage the festival.

By Francis Addo