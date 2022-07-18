Majority Leader Escapes Attack At Suame

The early intervention of the Police in the Ashanti region prevented some residents and workers at the Suame magazine from attacking Ghana’s Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

This was after he attempted to address residents in the area following the resumption of work on the Suame-Maakro road.

Some angry residents threw various items in his direction and hooted at him.

The residents last week organised a demonstration and called on authorities to ensure work resumes on the stretch.

After escaping the attack from the irate youth, the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu addressed the media, and he assured that efforts are being put in place to complete work on the road as early as possible.

He also said he understood the anger of his constituents.

“If they are really angry that it has been a while since the scraping of the surface and the dust is killing them, certainly when they see any government official, they will vent their spleen on the person. So I am not worried,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.

The MP was whisked away into a police vehicle after the address.