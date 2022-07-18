I’m Going To Unite NPP To Break The 8 – Justin Kodua

The Newly-elected General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Justin Frimpong Kodua, has indicated that he is going to build a new structure in the party to unite everybody to break the eight.

According to him, he is prepared to work with the rank and file of the party to ensure the Elephant family retains power in the 2024 elections.

Justin Kodua stated this on Sunday night when he joined a forum organized by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi attended by some of the regional chairmen, where he urged them to form a united front by bringing everybody on board to retain power come 2024.

“Every member of our political party will be given the needed recognition and the support and also a role to play and that is the only way that we can “break the 8″,” he said.

Kodua added: “Because we cannot alone as national executives steer the affairs of the party to victory in 2024. Every mind, and brain support is needed for us to break the 8, so count on us that on behalf of the national chairman we shall consult everybody.

He said he will tap into the knowledge of his predecessors to ensure a smooth administration.

“I feel fortunate to have people who are experienced, Dan Botwe, Kwabena Agyapong, Ohene Ntow, and John Boadu,” he said. “I will definitely be consulting them from time to time to seek their advice on decisions.”

“And that is the beauty of our internal democracy, making people feel relevant and being appreciated for what they will offer to the party.”

Justin Kodua over the weekend staged the biggest upset of the election by beating John Boadu, the incumbent general secretary of the party after polling 2,837 votes. Boadu had 2,524 votes.

-BY Daniel Bampoe