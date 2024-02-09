Changes At Ghana Prisons Service

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed four senior officers of the Ghana Prisons Service to the position of Deputy Directors General.

This decision aims to strengthen the leadership of the Service and enhance its operations.

The officers appointed include Dr. Francis Omane-Addo, who previously served as the Director of Prisons in charge of Technical, Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, formerly the Director of Prisons in charge of Services, Robin Asamoah Fenning, previously the Central Regional Commander and Officer in Charge of the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison, and Simon Yao Adzah, who held the position of Officer in Charge of the Tarkwa Local Prison.

In a statement released, the Ghana Prisons Service announced these appointments.

The statement, signed by Superintendent of Prisons, Adamu Abdul Latif, Chief Public Relations Officer, highlighted that the appointments were made in accordance with Article 207 of the 1992 Constitution and on the advice of the Prisons Service Council.

According to the statement, the appointments became effective on February 1, 2024, and the newly appointed officers were congratulated for their achievements.

They were also urged to work diligently to fulfill the mandate of the Service.

These appointments are expected to boost the leadership capabilities of the Ghana Prisons Service and enhance its ability to carry out its critical duties.

President Akufo-Addo’s decision to appoint experienced and capable individuals to these positions reflects the government’s commitment to improving the prison system and ensuring the effective rehabilitation of inmates.

The Ghana Prisons Service plays a crucial role in maintaining law and order and providing safe and secure custody for individuals serving sentences. With these new appointments, the Service is poised to further enhance its operations and contribute positively to the criminal justice system in Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi