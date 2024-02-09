Public University Unions Suspend Strike

In a significant development, the Senior Staff Association of Public Universities in Ghana (SSA-UoG), Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU), and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff (FUSSAG) have collectively decided to suspend their strike action.

This decision was made following successful negotiations with the government regarding their conditions of service.

Addressing the media, Ken Botchway, Chairman of TEWU, University of Ghana Chapter, revealed that the strike suspension came as a result of fruitful discussions with the government.

He confirmed that the government had settled the previously outstanding nine months’ worth of tier two benefits owed to the unions.

“Fortunately, the government has released the funds to the fund managers as we speak,” Botchway stated. However, he pointed out that the government is expected to pay a 3% penalty for the delay in releasing these funds. Additionally, he emphasized that compound interest, rather than simple interest, must be used in calculating the arrears to ensure that contributors are not disadvantaged.

The National Chairman of SSA-UoG, Isaac Donkoh, echoed Botchway’s sentiments and affirmed that the decision to suspend the strike was made after an emergency National Executives Council (NEC) meeting held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on February 7, 2024. Donkoh explained that during this meeting, the unions evaluated the current state of the strike and passed a resolution to suspend it immediately.

In a joint statement, the unions outlined the developments that led to the suspension of the strike.

They highlighted the Employer’s acknowledgment that it had failed to pay Tier-2 Pension contributions on time and had unilaterally altered the conditions of service for public university staff without proper consultation. The statement emphasized that progress was made to address these issues in the best interest of those affected by the strike, including basic school pupils and sick students.

The Employer has responded positively by reinstating the overtime allowance and settling all outstanding Tier-2 Pension arrears. Furthermore, they have expressed a commitment to resolving any remaining issues related to the Tier-2 arrangement. The unions expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved for their unwavering dedication to ending the strike and securing improvements in the members’ working conditions.

The news of the suspension of the strike has been welcomed by students, faculty, and stakeholders in the education sector. It is anticipated that the resumption of normal operations in Ghana’s public universities will provide much-needed relief for all parties involved.

By Vincent Kubi