Charles Bissue Fires Special Prosecutor

Former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue has fired the Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng for resorting to intimidation in his handling of the corruption allegations leveled against him by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye P.I.

According to him, the Special Prosecutor is bent on using the case to redeem the lost reputation of Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

In an interview on Asempa FM, Mr. Bissue urged the Special Prosecutor to refrain from any intimidating tactics and better recuse himself from the foregoing investigation given the conflicting interest he has in the matter.

He disclosed that Mr. Agyebeng upon failing to honour his petitions for updates in respect of investigations in the said matter threatened to have him arrested and extradited by Interpol.

“Does he want to use me to resuscitate Anas? So far as I am alive, I will defend my reputation,” Mr. Bissue intimated.

He continued that he has a full regard for the Office of the Special Prosecutor, and all other institutions in the country but would not hesitate to call out any officeholder who abuses his powers and office to settle some personal interest.

“I respect the Office of the Special Prosecutor and all other institutions in the country but for someone to attempt to use his office to settle personal interest is wrong.”

These remarks come after the Office of the Special Prosecutor published its semi-annual report on cases it had worked on over the year 2022. Underwritten by the Special Prosecutor, it indicated that investigations have been concluded in the corruption allegation as contained in the “Galamsey Fraud Part 1” documentary as published by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye P.I in 2019, and ready to prosecute Mr. Bissue.

Interestingly, this pronouncement by the OSP comes shortly after Mr. Bissue filed a writ to restrain the OSP from pursuing the matter. Ana’s Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye P.I are the 2nd and 3rd Defendants in this suit filed by Charles Bissue.

Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah of Sarkodie Baffour Awuah and Partners is the legal representative of Mr. Bissue.

The case is expected to be moved at the Accra High Court on Thursday 12th January 2023.

-BY Daniel Bampoe