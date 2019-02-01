Chelsea Coach Faces Sack

Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri is battling to save his job after Chelsea were thrashed 4-0 at Bournemouth on Wednesday night.

The Italian, brought in from Napoli in the summer to replace Antonio Conte, has been under pressure with his team falling well adrift in the title race and Wednesday night’s reverse saw them drop out of the top four.

Josh King scored either side of a fine David Brooks goal at the Vitality Stadium, before Charlie Daniels added a fourth as Eddie Howe’s team condemned the visitors to a second consecutive Premier League defeat.