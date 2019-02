Sulley Muntari

Ghana midfielder, Sulley Muntari, has signed a one-year contract with Spanish second-tier side, Albacete.



Muntari, 34, has not been with a club since leaving Deportivo La Coruna last summer.



The Ghana international has returned to the pitch for the first time in six months.



The former AC and Inter Milan star is not new to Spanish football having played for Deportivo.



He has also had stints with Udinese, Pescara and Ittihad.