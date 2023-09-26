‘Chelsea Must Grow Up’

Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said his team must “grow up like a team” as their poor start to the Premier League season continued with a 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Argentine’s expensively assembled side have not scored in their last three games and sit 14th with just one win in six matches, making it their worst start to a campaign since 1978.

“We need to grow up like a team, not only in an individual way,” Pochettino said.

“In this type of game, we are competing and want to win and football is about winning. But also players, when they are young, need to learn, and experience and make mistakes.

“That’s why we feel disappointed as there are too many situations like this.”

Pochettino said Chelsea’s owners, who have spent around £1 billion ($1.22 bn) on new players since acquiring the club last year, are “disappointed” with the results but added that “they need to support the plan.”

Chelsea next host Brighton in the League Cup tomorrow followed by a league visit to West London neighbours Fulham on October 2.