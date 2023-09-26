MUSIGA Elections Rescheduled To October 10

Bessa Simons, Acting MUSIGA President

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has announced Tuesday, October 10, 2023, as the new date for its national and regional elections.

This was contained in a circular issued on Friday, September 22, 2023 by National Election Committee Chairman Mr. Peter Marfo, and copied to all Regional Chairpersons.

The union had set the elections for Tuesday, August 8, 2023, but was unable to carry them out after two of its members obtained an injunction just 24 hours before voting day.

Doe Kwablah Seyram Nyamadi and Fredrick Van Dyck, the plaintiffs, argued that the executives would not hold the elections until they had received accounts.

But later in August, an Accra High Court dismissed the order, ruling that the plaintiffs had not proven they would suffer “irreparable harm” if the polls went forward.

In addition to dismissing the case, the court ordered that the plaintiffs pay MUSIGA $10,000 in damages.

The union said after the decision that the nationwide polls would now take place on the new date.

“The poll would start at 8:00am and close at 4:00pm at all the voting centres on October 10, 2023.

“The register with the Electoral Commission of Ghana before the injunction shall be used for the conduct of the elections. Same as all guidelines.

“We would continue to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner,” Mr. Marfo said.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana, in collaboration with MUSIGA, is taking all necessary steps to guarantee a smooth and secure voting process. Eligible voters are encouraged to stay engaged and be prepared to exercise their right to vote on October 10.

This election will determine the future leadership of MUSIGA at both the national and regional levels, and it is an opportunity for the members of the union to choose leaders who will work diligently to advance the interests of the music community in Ghana.

MUSIGA calls upon all its members to participate in this important election, to ensure the representation and leadership that will best serve the music industry’s growth and prosperity.

The presidential race is between Acting President, Mr. Bessa Simons, and Ras Appiah-Levi, Roots Reggae Singer and Performer.

Rev. Dr. Thomas Harry Yawson goes unopposed as First Vice President, while Madam Stella Edem Ganyo and Madam Abena Ruthy vie for the Second Vice Presidential slot.

Mr. Samuel Kofi Agyemang and Mr. Francis Derman Dogbatse are also contesting the General Secretary position. Candidates for Treasurer, Welfare and Organiser positions are also unopposed.

The remaining contestants would battle out various positions in the regions.