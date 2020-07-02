Chelsea Unveil Fresh Shirt

Tammy Abraham in the new jersey

Chelsea have unveiled their new home kit for the 2020-21 season, which was worn for the first time in their Premier League clash against West Ham last night and also for the remainder of this season.

The fresh kit, which brings ‘a touch of Savile Row to Stamford Bridge’ and has the phrase ‘The Pride of London’ embossed into it, is available to buy from the online store from July 9.

The new shirt marks the start of the club’s partnership with telecommunications company Three, as the Blues’ relationship with Yokohama Tyres came to an end on Tuesday ‒ as such, this kit will also be worn for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

Chelsea still have seven Premier League games, an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United and their Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayern Munich to play this season.

The traditional blue jersey shirt is ‘garnished with bespoke flourishes’, including the trim monogrammed with ‘CFC’, and it is inspired by ‘west London’s long association with master tailors and their exquisite craftsmanship.’

“The kit is really, really smart – very Chelsea,” striker Tammy Abraham said.

“You can see the story behind the kit with how it looks and all the little touches that remind you of a good suit. I think we will certainly be the best dressed team next season.”

Fran Kirby, whose goals led the Blues to the WSL title this season, added, “I’m really excited to be wearing this kit when we take to the pitch again for the 20/21 season.

“Winning the WSL was an incredible moment for the club and we’ll be proud to be wearing the new kit as champions next season.”

Fans on social media reacted with mix views, with Chelsea supporters generally praising the kit whilst others were seemingly put off by the size of the ‘3’ adorned onto the front of the shirt.