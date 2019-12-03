Chief Convicted Of Threat Of Death

An Accra Circuit Court 10 has sentenced a chief to a fine of GH¢4,800 or in default serve two years in prison for threatening the life of a business man.

The convict, Nii Kotey, a chief and a resident of Abease in the Greater Accra Region, was also ordered by the court to sign a bond of good behaviour for two years.

He was sentenced by Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye last Wednesday because he was found guilty of death threats he issued to Duke Dugbartey, aka Boafoyena of Treba, near Kuntunse in Accra.

According to the prosecutor, Nii Kotey threatened to kill the complainant (Mr. Dugbartey) if he came to Abease to do business.

The facts presented by the prosecutor, Inspector Benson Benneh, were that both the chief (convict) and the business man (complainant) already have a case pending at the Accra Circuit Court 4.

He said that the parties came to court on November 13, 2017 relative to the pending case, and that as soon as Nii Kotey saw Mr. Dugbartey walking out of the courtroom after an adjournment, he threatened in the presence of some witnesses that he would kill the complainant should he (complainant) come to Abease to inspect his businesses.

Inspector Benneh told the court that the complainant reported the matter to the police and when the convict was contacted and invited to come over to the police station to give his side of the story, he failed to do so.

The prosecutor further said that on November 21, 2017, Mr. Dugbartey went to Abease at about 5 pm to attend to his businesses when the convict again confronted and threatened him with death, but some nearby witnesses swiftly intervened and cooled down tempers.

He said the conduct of Nii Kotey compelled the complainant to prepare criminal summons against him, leading to his conviction and sentencing to a fine, while he was also ordered to sign a two-year bond of good behaviour.