Chief Grabs Boat Golden Jubilee Tennis

Augustine Boateng Nkrumah, aka ‘Boat’ in action

THERE WERE fireworks at the 4 Garrison Officer’s Mess Tennis Club in Kumasi on Friday morning.

Tennis stars from Mess Tennis locked horns for top honours, in the ‘Boat Golden Jubilee Tennis Competition’.

The one-day tournament, which produced thrilling encounters, had amazing and mouthwatering prizes at stake.

Augustine Boateng Nkrumah nicknamed as ‘Boat’, one of the pioneers of Mess Tennis, turned 50 years on the day.

He, therefore, decided to organise the tournament so that he celebrates his big day with his colleague tennis stars.

In the singles tournament finals, Nana Atokorah, Amakom Kontinhene, thumped Isaac Owusu 6-4 to carry the day.

Isaac Owusu, who was the bookmaker’s favourite, started well as his long drives posed problems for Nana Atakorah.

But as the game progressed, Nana Atakorah, who was very determined, relied on his stamina to emerge as winner.

Team Joshua Mensah and Nana Sarpong won the doubles by beating Samuel Ampadu Kyei aka ‘Kyikyiss’ and Robert Tetteh 7-5.

Augustine Boateng Nkrumah said he was grateful to God for blessing and guiding him to attain 50 years in life.

He said “on my Golden Jubilee birthday, I decided to organise the tournament to celebrate with my friends.”

Significantly, the winners took home sumptuous prizes such as specially made hampers, T-shirts among others.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi