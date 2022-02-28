You’re Kangaroo, Sham – Coup Monger Baker-Vomawor Insults Court

Tempers flared at the Ashaiman District Court today following use of abusive words against the bench by coup monger, Oliver Mawusi Barker-Vormawor.

In an open court, the leader of the #FixThe Country Movement described the Ashaiman District Court with unprintable words including kangaroo and sham.

Barker-Vormawor was subsequently sacked from the courtroom after failing to respect the orders of the Presiding judge, Eleanor Barnes to keep quiet.

The unfortunate incident occurred while the judge attempted to explain to the court why the accused could not be granted bail in her court when Barker-Vormawor interjected by telling the court that it was not fair for the same court to remand him but cannot grant him bail.

In attempt to calm tempers, the judge asked the accused to ‘shut up’ and can only speak when he had been asked to do so.

Shockingly, Barker-Vormawor went overboard and described the court as a kangaroo court and a sham.

Immediately, the court ordered for the accused to be taken out for the proceedings to continue.

The convener of #FixThe Country Movement, who is standing trial for treason felony for allegedly threatening to topple the government was picked up when he touched down at the Kotoka International Airport.

Earlier, the group had raised concerns about the whereabouts of Barker-Vormawor after he was picked up by the Police at the Kotoka International Airport.

The Police debunked reports that he had gone missing, thereby taking responsibility for his arrest.

Police have said the Cambridge doctoral student’s arrest was a result of a post he had made on Facebook threatening to stage a coup if the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) is passed.

“The post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic,” the statement added.

By Vincent Kubi