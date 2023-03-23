Chiefs, Queen Mother Arrested For Stealing Railway Tracks

The Chief of Twifo Anyinase, Nana Nkwantabisa, Queen mother, Nana Amoanimaa Brago III, the Abakomahene, Zongo Chief, Sariki Tahiru, and two others are currently in the grips of the Twifo Praso District Police Command for allegedly stealing railway tracks in the Central Region.

The chief who doubles as the Krontihene for Twifo Traditional Area and the other suspects were later paraded before the Central North Regional Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.

According to reports by Kasapa News, some unscrupulous individuals have been consistently stealing railway lines in the area at night and selling them to scrap dealers.

However, the police, as part of their routine patrols, spotted the suspects on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 night busily cutting the railway tracks with machines and quickly arrested them.

Interestingly, the Chief, who, has always been speaking through the Community’s Information Centers condemning the stealing of railway lines and advising the youth and scrap dealers to stay away from stealing the railway tracks was the leader of the stealing gang.

Meanwhile, the Central North Regional Police Commander, DCOP Teye Cudjoe who confirmed the incident said the suspects are in police custody assisting with investigation.

He added that they will be put before the court to face the full rigours of the law.

BY Daniel Bampoe