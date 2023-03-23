I’m The Best Man To Lead NDC– Kwabena Duffuor

Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has filed his nomination form at the party’s headquarters in Accra today March 23, 2023, touting his credentials as the best to lead the party.

The former Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) is competing in the May 13 presidential primaries of the opposition party ahead of the 2024 elections.

His campaign team members and supporters thronged the NDC headquarters at Adabraka to offer their unflinching support.

Speaking after submitting his documents, Dr. Duffuor said he is committed to serving the party.

He said “I commit myself to serve the NDC and Ghana in making sure that we restore hope and national pride in Ghanaians and putting our economy back, not only on recovery, but also prosperity. It is doable because we have done that before. NDC will do it again. There are tears in the eyes of Ghanaians and pain in the heart of Ghanaians because of how our economy has been mismanaged.”

The former Finance Minister said that Ghana’s dwindling economy will see a massive recovery within two years if he becomes president.

Dr. Duffuor has been touting the NDC’s achievements indicating that the Nana Addo-led government has worsened the economy through excessive borrowing and bad fiscal management.

He has thus promised to revive the economy if he is given the nod.

So far, three of his opponents, John Mahama, former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu, and businessman Ernest Kwaku Krobeah have also filed their nomination forms.

By Vincent Kubi