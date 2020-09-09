Chiefs To Lead Covid-19 War

Madam Mamle (standing) addressing Brong Ahafi Regional House of Chiefs

Chiefs and queen mothers will lead the war against Covid-19 across the country as part of a new strategy to rid the country of the disease, the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said through the Chief Director of the ministry.

The Chief Director, Mamle Andrews, disclosed this when she addressed the Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs in Sunyani.

Giving the details of the strategy, she said health experts would meet with chiefs from various communities to educate them about the behaviour of the disease and how to apply the safety protocols such as social distancing, washing of hands with soaps, application of alcohol based sanitizer and wearing of facemasks among others to fight it.

With no cure yet for the disease, she said that strict adherence to the hygiene protocols remained the best bet.

She said government appreciated their partnership in fighting the disease, and so pleaded with them to accept their new role as leaders in the war against the disease.

She reminded them about some measures government took to contain the disease when it first raised its head in the country, including free testing, free water and electricity, provision of nose masks, sanitizers, veronica buckets, disinfection of market places, lorry parks and schools and business loans for those affected by the disease; and asked the chiefs to accept the new responsibility to help stop community spread.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President of the House, Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V, lauded President Akufo-Addo for his exemplary leadership in fighting the disease and promised that chiefs were ready to partner his government to fight the pandemic in whatever capacity.

danielyaodayee@yahoo.com

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani