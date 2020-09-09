Hearts Get New Bus

The Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club have received a brand new bus after many years on rickety wheels.

And in a colourful and a well-attended ceremony yesterday, the Phobians unveiled the Hyundai Prime 48-seater at the Star Assurance head office, Accra.

It was Star Life Insurance that acquired the bus with registration number GE 1911-20 for the Phobians.

The new bus replaces the old one (Phobia Bird), which until now subjected the team to public ridicule.

It also displays the club’s rainbow with the oak tree crest at the rear and sides of the vehicle.

The Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore, who expressed appreciation to the donors, said, “Let’s make this unique partnership for Hearts and Star Life so people will know we are the premier club.”

The Marketing Manager of Star Life, Kakra Dufuor Nyarko, stated, “Indeed, this is a partnership of equals as Hearts have hown time and again as being the masters of the field with a long history of community engagement commitment to excellence.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum