Chieftaincy Crisis Looms Over Damongo

Stephen Asamoa-Boaten – Chieftaincy Minister

There is tension in Damongo in the Savannah Region over an alleged interference in chieftaincy related matters in the traditional area.

The Damongo Chieftaincy issue became contentious after the demise of the late Damongowura, Lermu Jakpa, in 2016.

After several years, the contention was resolved according to the customs and traditions of the Gonja Kingdom by the Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I through extensive consultations with the kingmakers of Damongo Traditional Area, council of elders and the relevant stakeholders, DAILY GUIDE has learnt.

After the consultation, it was concluded that Damongowura Jira Kelly Braimah Seidu Boresa I be affirmed as the legitimate Damongowura on November 23, 2023.

The Spokesperson of the Damongowura, Chief Yakubu Saawura, at a press conference in Damongo, however, accused the Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency, Abu Jinapor of meddling in the Damongo chieftaincy matters.

According to him, the continuous interference and disregard for customs and traditions of the Gonja Kingdom by the Damongo MP has become a matter of concern since this has had serious security implications in the area and its environs.

“The security capos in the Savannah Region, after carefully analysing the security threats, have made some arrests only for the MP who is also the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to order the police command to release the suspects. As a result of the action of the Member of Parliament, Abu Jinapor, the arrested persons subsequently went around the streets of Damongo in jubilation and spewing aspersions and insults on Jira, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I. The action of the Member of Parliament is a clear indication of undermining the peace and security of Damongo,” he said.

The Damongowura and his sub-chiefs are, therefore, calling on the leadership of the NPP, President of Akufo-Addo, the flagbearer of NPP, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Chieftaincy Minister to call the Damongo MP to order.

“The Chiefs and people of Damongo Traditional Area will not countenance any attempt by the Member of Parliament for Damongo to disrespect, undermine and disregard the authority of the Damongowura Kelly Seidu and to compromise the security of Damongo and its environs in the process.

‘It is disheartening to witness the interference of an elected representative in matters that should be handled within our traditional frameworks,” he added.

He indicated that the actions of the Member of Parliament for Damongo have caused widespread discontent and disaffection among the people, and it is imperative that the issue be addressed promptly and appropriately.

“However, should the Member of Parliament continue to ignore this humble call by the Damongowura and his sub-chiefs, we can assure him that our community will, within a month from now, have no choice but to organise a massive demonstration to express our discontent and seek appropriate remedies from higher authorities.

“The Damongowura and his elders are peace-loving people, with the utmost objective of seeking the development of the traditional area. In view of this, the Damongowura, and his council of elders are doing everything humanly possible to maintain peace and tranquility as he strives to attract sustainable development to the traditional area and to his subjects,” he said.

Meanwhile, the special aide to the Damongo MP, Kewura Jimah Akwase, has denied the allegations leveled against the Member of Parliament, and urged the general public to disregard the statement made by the Damongowura palace.

According to him, the Damongo MP, has never visited any of the feuding palaces simply because he does not want to meddle in the Damongo chieftaincy issues.

BY Eric Kombat, Damongo