Man Nabbed Over Gun Threat

The pistol

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for threatening to shoot another man with a pistol at Adwado near Sepaase in the Ashanti Region.

Suspect Seth Owusu Kese, reportedly, stormed the workplace of Thomas Mensah and without provocation pulled a pistol on him, amid threats that he would kill him.

After the wild threats, the suspect was said to have boarded a passenger car to Abuakwa to escape arrest, but he was apprehended by police with the gun.

The incident, according to Abuakwa police statement, happened around 1pm of July 7, 2024, and it’s being investigated by the security agents.

“On 12/07/2024 at 0230 hours complainant Thomas Mensah of Fankyenebra-Santasi reported that, on same day around 1300 hours, suspect Seth Owusu Kese, aged 46, besieged his workplace at Adwafo near Sepaase, pulled a pistol and threatened to kill him.

“Police on receipt of complaint pursued the suspect who was on board a passenger car towards Abuakwa and had him arrested,” a police report disclosed.

It said a search conducted on him “revealed Bruni Mod 84 calibre 9 prop converted pistol loaded with an ammunition. The suspect claimed ownership of same and he is detained for investigations”.

The suspect, according to the police, has been requested to produce documents covering the pistol for necessary action, adding that “The pistol has been kept for evidential purpose”.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi