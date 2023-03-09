Chigabatia Advocates for Women Empowerment

A former Member of Parliament for the Builsa North Constituency in the Upper East Region, Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia says there are still cultural beliefs and practices that hinder women’s and girls’ progress and must be reviewed.

According to her, there are still some aspects of the widowhood rites for example, that are dehumanizing and puts fear in widows for the rest of their lives, as well as young ladies who observe these rites being performed on older women.

“I have grown in age and I have occupied some political positions as a politician, I have taken very important development decisions for the NPP and the Upper East Region, as well as the Builsa North Constituency, and I can categorically say, courage and confidence are very important for human progress. But for courage and the fact that I believed in my capabilities, I wouldn’t have even tried to contest for any lower political position, let alone become a Member of Parliament and a Regional Chairperson for a formidable political party; the New Patriotic Party.

Please we need to do away with any practice or belief that creates the feeling and mindset in girls and women, that they cannot do bigger things. As we mark International Women’s Day, let every Traditional leader, politician, public duty bearers, and teacher, pledge to help girls to build up their confidence and believe in the fact that they can do bigger things and contribute significantly to nation-building.”

She spoke with the Daily Guide in an interview to mark International Women’s Day. She believes that the theme for this year’s celebration, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,” was very apt, especially when technological innovations abound and the attention of the people driving these technological innovations needs to be directed towards the needs of women and girls.

Madam Chigabatia advised girls to study Science and Technology related courses and called for financial and technical support for them to be able to go higher in education and be able to come out with innovations that help the course of women and girls in their development and career progression.

She advised the youth, in general, to be very careful with the use of social media, saying, “… social media does not forget anything; what you say or do there today, will always be there. If it was good you will be proud of yourself when your action or comment comes up for review and if it was bad, you will surely regret it. Technology can help us to progress as a people and a country, same can destroy us if we do not learn how to use it judiciously and to our advantage.”

Madam Chigabatia aside from becoming the first female Member of Parliament for the Builsa North Constituency served as the Deputy Upper East Regional Minister and later became the first female Upper East Regional Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party in 2010 when the party was out of power.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga