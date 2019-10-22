Child Prostitution Prevalent At Illegal Mining Sites

Nana Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III

Nana Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III, Omanhene of Aowin Traditional area in the Western North Region has expressed worry over children of school going age indulging in prostitution in some illegal mining sites in the area.

He bemoaned the fact that some illegal miners were still doing galamsey and that most of the young girls in the area had turned themselves into sex workers and had been sleeping with the galamsey operators for money.

The chief noted that it was heartbreaking to hear that young girls who were supposed to be in school would be having sex with the recalcitrant galamseyers to make money to the detriment of their development.

According to the chief, information he had gathered indicated that girls between the ages of 13 and 19 years were spotted around the ghettos of the illegal miners in weird dresses, seemingly indulging in prostitution.

He has therefore appealed to the deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Naana Eyiah to help find solution to the problem.

Naana Eyiah (middle)

The Omanhene made the observation when the Deputy Minister paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Enchi as part of the minister’s five days visit to the Western North Region.

He commended President Nana Akufo-Addo and the current government for various initiatives it had taken to stop galamsey.

“However, the issue of ‘galamsey is still a problem here but the activities of Operation Vanguard have been helping to arrest the situation”, he noted.

Minister

The deputy minister, who is also in charge of mines at the ministry explained that she was in the area to encourage the young girls in the mining communities to take advantage of other alternative initiatives by government.

” I am here to help educate the young girls to stop engaging in the social vices but to be determined to learn a trade and the government will support them.”

She urged parents to do more with regards to changing the mindsets of their girls and highlighting the significance of education.

She noted that government had come up with Community Mining programme to ensure responsible mining and called on the youth who had the expertise in small mining to apply through the assembly.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Enchi