Danquah Institute Gets New Executive Director

Public policy analysis, research and media and training centre, Danquah Institute (DI), has appointed Richard Ahiagbah, as it’s Acting Executive Director.

The appointment, according to statement signed by DI’s Board Secretary, Mansa Williams, was based on the recommendation of the Institute’s Board of Governors.

It follows the departure of the Executive Director of DI, Edward Kwaku Asomani.

Mr. Asomani, according to the statement, is leaving “to enable him pursue important research work, which will lead to another assignment.”

It noted that “Richard comes to the role with a rich experience. He has a track record in policy research, legislative lobbying and regulatory reforms.”

It added that “he therefore comes to the Institute with a strong public policy background. Also significant is his experience in electoral research and campaign strategy.”

BY Melvin Tarlue