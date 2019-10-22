PZ Cussons Rewards Winners In Camel Display & Win Retailer Promo

PZ CUSSONS has rewarded winners of the 2019 edition of the Camel Display & Win Retailer Promotion.

During the period of the promotion launched on August 9, 2019, retailers won weekly airtime of GH¢ 10, mid promo prizes of Camel Towels, Piggy banks, and food flasks.

The top 10 best display and win retailers won special prizes.

On October 17, 2019, a grand draw for the two ultimate winners was held at the SIC Mall, in Accra.

The promotion was organized through a series of trade jamborees in selected principal markets in Accra and Kumasi.

In the promotion, retailers had the chance to win weekly airtime, cash prizes and ultimately a fully paid trip to Dubai for two retailers.

In 2018, the Camel display & win was piloted to reward loyal retailers who bought & displayed specified quantities of Camel Antiseptic liquids over a period of eight weeks.

This was done mainly in Okaishie and Madina markets and participants won weekly airtime and cash prizes.

The display & win enhanced the visibility of Camel through the Buy & fly to Dubai season 1.

This year’s display & win saw a total of 350 retailers being recruited from all the regions of Ghana.

The promotion run for eight weeks, with retailers expected to buy specified quantities of Camel antiseptic , display either in the Camel free standing unit or on their home shelves for period of 8 weeks and display Camel POS ( Buntings & Apron) in store.

By Melvin Talue