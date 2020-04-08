China Medical Team Arrives In Nigeria

A Chinese Medical Team comprising of 15 doctors has arrived in Nigeria.

The team is in the country to aid in efforts to halt coronavirus.

Local media reports in Nigeria say the team arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 5pm Wednesday, April 8.

Reports say the doctors were received on arrival by a delegation of the federal government and officials of the Chinese embassy.

Nigeria is one of the worst hit nations in Africa as far as the virus outbreak is concerned.

Steps are being put in place in Africa’s most populous nation to contain the virus spread.

DGN Online continues to monitor global responses to the pandemic.

By Melvin Tarlue