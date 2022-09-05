Chinese Galamsey Queen Bounces Back, Re-arrested

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a Chinese national, Huang Ruixia alias Ashia Huang for engaging in mining without a license and also engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid license.

Judge Samuel Bright Acquah remanded Ashia Huang to police custody after the Prosecutor handling the case told the court that Ashia Huang was arrested for a similar offense in 2017 and as the case was ongoing she sneaked out of the country but returned to after changing her details on her Chinese passport.

Briefing the court Detective Chief Inspector Fredrick Sarpong said the complaints are the Security and Intelligence officers in Accra.

He said in the early part of this year, Ashia Huang sneaked back into the country and started the purchase and sale of minerals without a valid licence from the minerals Act, and the sale of equipment use in illegal mining activities.

