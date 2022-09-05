Police Investigate MCE’s Death In Hotel

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Francis Kofi Okesu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East.

According to the Police investigations have so far established that Francis Kofi Okesu accompanied by his driver checked in at the Harbed House Hotel, Kumasi on 2nd September 2022.

The MCE was however not seen on 4th September 2022 and all efforts made by both his driver and the hotel authorities to reach him on his cellphone proved unsuccessful.

His door was therefore forced open and he was found lying motionless on his bed.

He was later pronounced dead by a medical officer from the OKomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The body of the deceased MCE has been deposited at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy while the investigation continues.

The Dean of MMDCEs in the Oti Region was found dead after lodging in a hotel room.

The cause of death and his mission to Kumasi is not immediately known.

Giving much details on how the alleged incident occurred, the Dean of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who happens to be the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akyem Achiase, Richmond Agyabeng Amponsah said the deceased DCE had lodged in Herbed House Hotel at Kentikrono near Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

According to him, the driver tried reaching him on phone the following morning but to no avail.

It was however unclear whether he lodged in the same hotel with the driver or otherwise.

“The driver called him several times but he was not responding to his phone. He moved with some staff of the hotel to the room and knocked severally at the door but he was not responding either”.

“A complaint was lodged with the police and the door was broken and there laid the lifeless body of the MCE. He was in the room alone. I do not want to make further comments because the matter is still under investigation by the police”, Richmond Agyabeng Amponsah told Accra-based Adom Fm.

He mentioned that the late MCE going to Kumasi has nothing to do with the national event but suspects it could be a personal reason.

“He is the Dean of MMDCEs of Oti Region. I met him two weeks ago and we met last week Thursday and spoke about an impending funeral.

He may have traveled to Kumasi for some activities and lodged in a hotel. I am not sure he was attending any Regional and National Programme”, he disclosed.

-BY Daniel Bampoe