Chinese Woman Arrested With Rosewood

Helen Huang, a 43 year old Chinese national has been arrested by the Northern Regional Police command for illegal possession of large quantities of rosewood.

DGN Online gathered that the suspect was arrested by personnel of the police service at a barrier in Vittin, a suburb of Tamale.

According to Supt. Otuo Acheampong, Northern Region Crime Officer, the suspect was arrested with two trucks carrying four containers of rosewood.

Upon her arrest, Helen Huang admitted to owning the rosewoods claiming she had the right and necessary documents allowing her to own them, however she was unable to produce the said documents.

The suspect was transporting the rosewood through the Northern region to Tema.

The Regional CID boss has indicated that they would conduct further investigations and the suspect arraigned before court according to the outcome.

The Ministry of lands and natural resources, has banned the harvest of rosewood in the country.

The government suspended the issuance and processing of permits for the export of Rosewood.

Meanwhile, Helen Huang has accused the Police at the barrier of demanding bribe from her to allow her safe passage.

According to her, her arrest is because she refused to pay the money demanded by the police and not because she does not have the right documents.

Responding to the allegations against the Police, the Public Relations Officer , DSP. Mohammed Yussif Tanko said investigations will be launched into the allegations, assuring that if any substance of truth is found in any of the allegations, the law enforcement agency will duly apply the law to anybody found culpable without fear or favor.

He added that the command has also issued a direct order at all check points and barriers to arrest anybody or truck transporting Rosewood.

DSP Mohammed Yussif Tanko however, commended his men for a great job done by arresting the suspect.

