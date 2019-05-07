Gov’t Recruits More Health Personnel

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says the Ministry of Finance has given financial clearance for the recruitment of health professionals in thecountry.

The clearance issued by the Ministry of Finance would allow for the recruitment of 99 medical officers and 131 health service administrators.

A statement issued by the service dated April 30, 2019, and signed by the Director General GHS, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, said: “The Ghana Health Service wishes to announce to the general public, particularly qualified trainees who fall within the above categories that it will commence the recruitment process into the Ghana Health Service from Thursday 2, May, 2019.”

The statement stated: “Therefore, qualified trainees, who are part of the categories whose clearances have been received to work in the service are requested to formally apply online by logging onto the online application portalhttps://mohcrpmomand follow relevant instructions to select the preferred region within the service.”

Deadline for submissions of applications is Thursday, 9th May, 2019, according to the statement.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri