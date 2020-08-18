Christian Danso Wanted

Christian Danso

CRISTIAN DANSO of Community 18, Lashibi, is wanted by the Ghana Police for allegedly absconding with a KIA Picanto saloon car with registration number GT 3026-Z.

An Accra Magistrate Court, presided over by Her Worship Priscilla Sophia Yeboah, has issued a warrant for his immediate arrest.

Suspect, Danso, who is 30 years old, is dark in complexion, short and stoutly built and stands at five feet, five inches tall. He was last seen in a black shirt and a pair of trousers. He is suspected to be hiding in Community 18 or Kasoa.

Christian Danso’s conduct, according to the Greater Accra Regional Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service, amounted to stealing, contrary to Section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, (Act 29).

Anyone with information about him is requested to contact the Community 18 Police or any nearest Police Station or call 0242263414.