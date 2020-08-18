RTP Awards 2020: Bernard Avle, Bola Ray, Others Grab Nominations

Bernard Avle

Celebrated radio personality, Bernard Avle, host of Citi FM‘s morning show, has been nominated in the RTP personality of the year and best radio personality, Greater Accra Region categories, of this year’s edition of the Radio and TV Personality (RTP) Awards.

The RTP Awards is aimed at rewarding personalities who have over the years contributed immensely towards the development of radio and television in Ghana.

The awards scheme is opened to radio and television personalities and media houses that have endeared themselves to the hearts of listeners, viewers and media critics; and have excelled in their respective fields within the year under contention.

Mr. Avle, who has won the hearts of many listeners in the metropolis, is competing with veteran presenters such as Stacy Amoateng – Platinum Network; Nana Aba Anamoah – Ghone TV; Afia Pokuaa – Adom FM To Okay FM; Umaru Sanda Amadu – Citi FM; Patrick Osei Agyemang (Songo) – Adom TV; and Abeiku Aggrey Santana – Okay FM, in the RTP personality of the year category.

In the RTP best radio personality, Greater Accra Region category, Mr. Avle will be battling the likes of Umaru Sanda Amadu – Citi FM; Francis Abban – Starr Fm; Agyemang Prempeh – Power FM; Captain Smart – Angel FM; Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie – Okay FM; Benjamin Akakpo – Class FM; and Afia Pokuaa – Okay FM.

Since Mr. Avle became a radio presenter, he has worked tirelessly to make his presentations on Citi FM.

Based on his outstanding achievement in the radio industry, Mr. Avle has been described by stakeholders in the industry as one of the best interviewers.

Popular radio and television personality, Nathaniel Kwabena Adisi, aka Bola Ray, the Chief Executive Officer of the EIB Network, has also been nominated in the personality of the decade category.

He will compete with the likes of Kwami Sefa Kayi – Peace FM; Oheneyere Gifty Anti – The Standpoint; Nana Aba Anamoah – Ghone TV; and Stacy Amoateng – Platinum Network.

Presenters such as Kwame Adinkra – Pure FM; Nana Yaw Kesse – Peace FM; Agyemang Prempeh – Power FM; Giovanni Caleb – 3FM; Kwabena Marfo – Peace FM; Akwasi Aboagye – Peace FM; and Andy Dosty – Hitz FM among others have all been nominated in various categories.

Organized by Big Events Ghana, this year’s awards ceremony which is scheduled for October 2020 promises to be full of excitement and cheers.

By George Clifford Owusu