Citi TV To Premiere ‘Adoration’ On Sunday

Edinam Bright-Davies

A new show dubbed ‘Adoration’ will premiere on Citi TV this Sunday to augment the existing captivating programmes for its viewers.

The show features strictly worship and will last for thirty minutes. It will air at 7 am and 6 pm on Sundays.

‘Adoration’ will attribute reverent honour and homage to God through music and prayer.

Occasionally, guest gospel ministers will take the reins of the show and take viewers through the worship session.

The programme will be hosted by gospel artiste, Edinam Bright-Davies.

Edinam is the co-host of ‘Rivers of Worship’ on Citi 97.3 FM.

At the fourth edition of the Voice Factory talent show, she was one of the judges that groomed the contestants throughout the competition.