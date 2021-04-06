Police Arrest Fans For COVID-19 Breaches …GFA Bans Wonders Park

Some of the arrested persons being taken away

Police officers on duty at the Accra Stadium on Sunday arrested some soccer fans who thronged the match venue despite the coronavirus restrictions.

The fans, believed to be faithful of Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars, defied the Ghana Football Association (GFA) orders; that matches should be played behind closed doors.

An initial statement from the FA emerged ahead of the resumption of the league, allowing only 25 per cent of fans in, but the country’s football governing body rescinded the decision and stuck to its original plan.

Indications were that the recalcitrant fans jumped over the stadium walls during the league game involving Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars, which compelled the security personnel to effect the arrest.

The fans were later seen in a police car and sent away.

Hearts of Oak won the game 2-0 through strikes from Victor Aidoo (Pen) and an own goal from Hafiz Adams.

Meanwhile, the GFA has banned Techiman Eleven Wonders from using the Ohene Ameyaw Park as their home grounds.

The Techiman-based side allowed fans to the venue in their game against Kotoko.

The FA released the statement below over its decision to ban Eleven Wonders:

Following the Directive of the Ghana Football Association in consultation with the National COVID-19 Task Force that Ghana Premier League Matchday 18 matches to be played behind closed doors, the Association has taken notice of the various violations that took place at the Nana Ohene Ameyaw Park at Techiman during the Matchday 18 Ghana Premier League game by Techiman Eleven Wonders FC.

The GFA sadly notes that the home team violated the GFA Statutes by issuing ticketing to admit supporters in the match against Asante Kotoko SC when the Association did not print and issue tickets for the match.

The GFA notes that for a game that was billed by the GFA to admit only 30 club officials, Eleven Wonders FC deliberately admitted full capacity of supporters in violation of GFA Regulations and GFA Approved Matchday COVID-19 Protocols.

The Association feels very scandalized that a Premier League club such as Eleven Wonders FC deliberately put the game into disrepute and the entire fate of football at risk.

The Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken the following immediate actions:

The GFA condemns, without any reservations, the violations of the GFA Statutes, Regulations and the GFA’s Playing Football Behind Closed Doors Protocols – Lack of Social Distancing, Number of Spectators etc – that took place at Techiman.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum