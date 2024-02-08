Civil Servants Undergo Digital Training

A total of 830 civil servants have been selected across various public sectors to undergo the second phase of the DigSMART Scale Up programme, a strategic initiatives implemented by the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization (MoCD), and other supporting partners to expedite the digitalization service delivery within the public sector.

The programme is designed to equip participants with the tools and knowledge necessary to bridge the digital divide and empower individuals with the skills they require to thrive in the digitalized world.

The six-month training programme will cover topics including Basis Digital Literacy, Advance Technical Skills among other areas tailored to meet the needs of the public sector workforce.

Team Lead, Ghana Cares Delivery Unit, MoCD, Kusum Appiah said DigSMART seeks to cultivate a digital first culture, develop visionary leaders to deliver technology and it related projects with the civil service in line with the priorities set out for the Ghana Digital economy and strategy by the government.

Sector Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, indicated that DigSMART Scale-Up aims to play a pivotal role in fast-tracking digitalization, making public sector workers more effective in their service delivery.

She said in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government strategically placed, “Fast Track Digitization” at the heart of its programmes for rejuvenation and ultimate transformation to foster increased digital literacy and crafting a comprehensive National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy.

This, she added, is attestation of the government’s commitment to ensuring that all Ghanaians enjoy the benefits of the digital economy.

“The outcome of the first year has been nothing short of transformative, and the success stories of those first 170 participants stand as a testament to the programme’s efficacy. This year, we embark on the second phase of DigSMART with great enthusiasm”.

“We are enrolling a staggering 830 participants from across the country. This significant surge in enrollment speaks volumes about the growing recognition and importance of digital skills in our public sector,” she added.

Head of Civil Service, Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, said use of technology was important the civil service must be skillful with technology to discharge their services effectively and efficiently.

“In the ever-evolving landscape of the public service, the DigSMART programme stands as evidence of our dedication to embracing transformative technologies and promoting the culture of innovation within the civil service,” he said.

He commended the ministry and its supporting partners for including regional officers in the capacity development training programme, urging the participants to make use of the training programme to help equip their skills in service

By Prince Fiifi Yorke