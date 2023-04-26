Claudia Lumor Dines With Muslims

Claudia Lumor exchanging pleasantries with some Muslims at the ceremony

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Glitz Africa, Claudia Lumor, has visited Oforikrom to celebrate this year’s Eid-Ul-Fitr with Muslims in the community.

The dedicated sister and daughter of the Oforikrom Constituency spent time with the Oforikrom Chief Imam, and the Muslim community to worship and pray as they marked Eid-Ul-Fitr.

She congratulated them on the completion of the Ramadan fasting, and encouraged them to keep praying for the Oforikrom community, for peace and unity towards the upcoming elections.

Madam Claudia also donated some items and sponsored part of the Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations.

BY Daniel Bampoe