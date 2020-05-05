Clear Junction, Zeepay Offer Seamless Payment Service

Dima Kats- CEO, Clear Junction

Clear Junction, a London-based global fintech company that offers end-to-end regulated payment solutions based on in-house technology, has signed a partnership agreement with Zeepay.

Per the agreement, Clear Junction will offer correspondent accounts for collecting payments in the European Union and UK that will enable Zeepay’s p2p remittance service for Ghanaians living in Europe.

This means that Ghanaians in Europe will be able to send money to their families in the homeland at a reduced transfer commission.

The partnership is therefore tto ease the financial stress of migrants in countries such as Italy, France and Spain who are socially and economically vulnerable, not to mention have been hit hard by the economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 virus.

In late March, the Bank of Ghana granted Zeepay a license to operate a full Electronic Money Issuer service, allowing customers to send and receive money across a 150,000 agent network and perform other financial services.

Zeepay was Ghana’s first non-bank financial services company to get such a license.

It has operations across Africa: in Uganda, Mozambique, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Cameroun, Côte d’Ivoire, and more.

“Together with Clear Junction we’re bringing the European fintech revolution to Africa, and this will help to mitigate the lockdown’s impact on people and society,” said Zeepay director, Andrew Takyi-Appiah.

“We offer our community a service that is cash free and available without the need to go physically to the post office and wait in a line.”

The agreement with Zeepay is a part of Clear Junction’s strategy of extending the service to domestic payment operators worldwide.

By this partnership, Clear Junction expands its services to Africa.

In recent years the company has built similar relationships with banks and payment intermediaries in the UK, Poland, Ukraine, Georgia, Turkey and other countries.

“Since Sub-Saharan Africa is traditionally considered a challenging region from the remittance perspective, we are glad to extend our service to an institution that just recently has satisfied the scrutiny of the local regulator,” said Dima Kantzs, CEO of Clear Junction.

“Our correspondent account service will lower the entry barrier for Zeepay when rolling out the payment collection in the EU and UK.”

The service is expected to be operational by June.