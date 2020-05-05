What's New

Multipurpose Youth Centres 80% Completed

May 5, 2020

Sylvester Mensah Tetteh

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA),

Sylvester Mensah Tetteh, has revealed that his outfit, in collaboration with the Youth & Sports Ministry, is set to complete the 10 multipurpose youth resource centres across the country.

He mentioned that the projects, a major campaign promise being fulfilled by President Akufo-Addo, are 70 to 80 per cent completed.

“In the 2016 manifesto of the NPP, specifically pages 47 & 48, we promised to build 10 centres with fully equipped library, ICT hub, social hall, multi-purpose pitches and courts in the then 10 regions.

Today, all the ten projects, scattered across the country are between 70% to 80% completed. Kudos to the Sports Ministry, the board and management of National Youth Authority (NYA).

The future of Ghanaian youth looks promising under President Akufo-Addo. It is a major landmark under Nana worth mentioning,” he said.

From The Sports Desk

Tags: , ,