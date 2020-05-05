Multipurpose Youth Centres 80% Completed

Sylvester Mensah Tetteh

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA),

Sylvester Mensah Tetteh, has revealed that his outfit, in collaboration with the Youth & Sports Ministry, is set to complete the 10 multipurpose youth resource centres across the country.

He mentioned that the projects, a major campaign promise being fulfilled by President Akufo-Addo, are 70 to 80 per cent completed.

“In the 2016 manifesto of the NPP, specifically pages 47 & 48, we promised to build 10 centres with fully equipped library, ICT hub, social hall, multi-purpose pitches and courts in the then 10 regions.

Today, all the ten projects, scattered across the country are between 70% to 80% completed. Kudos to the Sports Ministry, the board and management of National Youth Authority (NYA).

The future of Ghanaian youth looks promising under President Akufo-Addo. It is a major landmark under Nana worth mentioning,” he said.

From The Sports Desk