Club 824 Ramps Up Bawumia Campaign

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Club 824, an Accra-based New Patriotic Party (NPP) grouping and the Northern regional campaign team of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, have jointly embarked upon strategic campaigns across the Northern Region.

The Club 824 team is being led by its Secretary, Alhaji Faisal Gbanjili, as the regional campaign team is under the direction of a former Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Salifu Saeed (S.S.) and the NPP Regional Chairman, Batima Samba.

The Club 824 team is targeting former constituency and polling station executives and elders of the party, and has since held meetings with its target groups in the four Tamale constituencies. It has also engaged with the leadership of Tolon, Kumbungu, Savelugu, and Nantong constituencies respectively.

On the other hand, the Regional Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB) team is also holding meetings with delegates in their respective electoral areas, including those in the overseas areas of the region.

Some of the issues that resonated with the people at the meetings include political consistency and the need for Dr. Bawumia to lead the party for the second time.

It was convincingly explained to them how former President J.A. Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo were allowed to contest for three consecutive times until they won power. There is therefore no logic for DMB to be changed after losing his first attempt, they were told.

They were also told how delegates in the south are yearning for the return of Dr. Bawumia and so they too should vote massively for him.

Those using money to influence delegates, it was explained, made their fortunes at a time Dr. Bawumia was busy assisting the then President Akufo-Addo.

The delegates’ attention was also called to the fact that Dr. Bawumia abandoned his position at the Bank of Ghana and turned his back on juicy international assignments so he could serve the party with his wonderful ideas, the results of which have manifested in several forms in the country.

That today there is an expanded Electoral College in the party is the brainchild of Dr. Bawumia, the delegates were told by the campaign teams, and this resonated with them profoundly.

Also explained to the delegates were the ideas Dr. Bawumia has up his sleeves to ensure the growth of the party at all levels.

Some aggrieved members expressed angst at the inclusion of the current Regional Executives in the DMB campaign, but it was explained to them that as long as they remained elected officers, they must be tolerated until they were no longer holding office.

Calls for unity among party members gained traction in the discussions which followed.

Speakers at the various meetings explained to delegates that Dr. Bawumia did not appoint any government or party executive to any office, and so he could not reject or neglect them in his campaign.