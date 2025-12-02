Comsys Celebrates 25 Years

Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II with dignitaries at the event

Comsys Ghana has celebrated its 25th anniversary on the theme, ‘Beyond Connectivity: 25 Years of Trust, Innovation, and Transformation’.

Speaking at the event which brought together business leaders and statkeholders, Ga Mantse, Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, in a message read on his behalf by Justice Julia Naa-Yarley Adjei-Amoah, Chief of Staff at the Office of the Ga Mantse, lauded Comsys for its resilience, innovation, and commitment to national development since its establishment.

According to the Ga Mantse, Comsys embodies the theme of the celebration — “Beyond Connectivity” — through its consistent delivery of trusted technology solutions, pioneering fibre-optic services, and maintaining state-of-the-art VSAT infrastructure that serves both Ghana and the sub-region.

He noted that the company had not only “weathered the winds of change” but had also helped shape the digital landscape in the Greater Accra Region and beyond.

He emphasised that the company’s values of trust, integrity, and respect for local culture align strongly with the aspirations of the Ga State and the Ghana Traditional Council.

“Trust is not given; it is earned. For 25 years, Comsys has kept its word to clients, workers, and the nation,” he stated.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II also commended the company for creating jobs for hundreds of Ghanaians and contributing to the transformation of the telecommunications sector.

He assured Comsys of the continuous support of the Ga Traditional Council through advocacy, partnerships, and community goodwill.

Co-founder and Board Chair of Comsys, Jonathan Lamptey, mentioned that the 25 year journey is not merely a timeline of technological upgrades, but a receipt to a founding promise to empower Ghanaian businesses with resilient and reliable solutions.

“It’s a promise that was evident from the beginning when Comsys pioneered Ghana’s first Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) network, a move that fundamentally changed how businesses interconnected their branches, ensuring data moved not just quickly, but

intelligently and securely across the nation,” he said.

He stressed that in today’s world, the company operates as a full service ICT partner with its own nationwide fibre that empowers enterprises from Accra to the most remote areas of the country.

He used the opportunity to thank the staff for contributing to the growth of the company

and awarded it customers for their loyalty to the brand.

By Florence Asamoah Adom