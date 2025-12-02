Kwasi Aboagye Announces Retirement From Radio

Kwasi Aboagye

Media personality, Kwasi Aboagye has announced he would retire from radio in December 2025.

The award-winning media personality shared the news on Facebook, confirming that his final show will air on 13 December 2025. “My work as a radio presenter has come to an end… I am grateful to the entire management of Despite Media and everyone who supported me throughout this journey,” he wrote.

Kwasi Aboagye started his radio journey in 1996 at Radio Univers, before joining Peace FM in 1999 under Despite Media. Over the years, he became a household name through his entertainment review programme and the political morning show on Neat FM.

Beyond radio, he managed legendary highlife musician Amakye Dede and served as board chairman of the Ghana Music Awards USA, further cementing his influence in the music industry.

Fans, colleagues, and industry players have flooded social media with messages of appreciation, celebrating his dedication, professionalism, and immense contribution to Ghanaian broadcasting.