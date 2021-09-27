Coalition of Tamale Youth Condemns Attack On Police, NEDCo Office

The Coalition of Tamale Youth Groups has condemned the attacks on the Lamashegu police station and NEDCo office by some enthusiastic group of people in Tamale on September 25, 2021.

The Coalition apologized on behalf of the youth of Tamale and also requested the Police to immediately investigate into the unprovoked attacks and all those found to have planned and participated in the act to be punished accordingly.

The Secretary of the Coalition of Tamale Youth Groups , Sayibu Mohammed, appealed to Opinion Leaders, Chiefs, Politicians and Religious Leaders to support the investigations and not interfere in any form in the cause of the investigations.

He urged the youth of Tamale to learn to use the right procedures and channels in addressing their grievances especially in situations of this nature.

Some residents in Tamale embarked on a protest to register their displeasure over the brutality meted out on them by some police officers attacked the Lamashegu Divisional Police Command.

They also attacked the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) vandalizing property in the process.

On September 21, 2021, some residents of the Tamale metropolis were allegedly assaulted by police personnel for illegal electricity connections.

A viral video sighted by DGN Online showed how customers who were alleged to have engaged in the illegal connections were assaulted with objects and were physically manhandled by police officers.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has indicated that the four officers will face service inquiry subject to the regulations of the Ghana Police Service.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale