CODEO Deploys 1,100 Observers For District Elections

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has deployed a total 1,100 election observers for the December 17, 2019 District Level Elections.

The figure comprised 800 polling station observers and 300 roaming observers.

Acting Chairman of CODEO, Sheikh Shaibu, made this known to the media at a press conference on Monday, December 16.

He announced that “CODEO is ready to Observe tomorrow’s District Level and Unit Committee Elections. We will be bringing to you our traditional midday report and a close of polls report.”

“CODEO calls on all eligible voters to go out tomorrow and vote to deepen local development and local governance. CODEO also urges all voters to vote for competent persons regardless of age, gender and disability,” he said.

He urged voters to also obey the electoral laws of the country to support free, fair and credible election.

“As always, CODEO will uphold its principles of non-partisanship, objectivity and neutrality in the execution of its activities. CODEO further appeals to the media to be circumspect in its coverage,” according to him.

About six weeks ago, CODEO launched its activities aimed at supporting the 2019 District Level Elections and the then impending Referendum to decide whether political parties should be allowed to sponsor candidates to District Assemblies or Lower Local Government Units.

BY Melvin Tarlue