Millennium Foundation Honours 9 Ghanaians For Youth Development

Mr. Yaw Yeboah (middle) receiving his award

Millennium Excellence Foundation under its President’s office on the night of Sunday 15th December 2019 honored nine exceptional young people for their selflessness in youth development for national growth.

Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah picked an award in the category of youth mentorship. During the sofa interview, Scofray said that, in this dispensation it will be a sign of gross deceit to enumerate Africa’s natural resources without putting its youth first on the list. He explained that, it takes human ingenuity to turn every natural resource into any meaningful product, and in this regard, Africa’s youth need sound and life changing mentoring. Scofray has a combined 18 years of dedicated youth activism, mentorship and leadership development. He currently serves as the CEO of Zoweh Global Consult, doubles up as the president of Koforidua Sectech Old Student’s Association and Eastern Konnect an amalgamation of associations of secondary schools from the eastern region, he founded SLIT AFRICA an ngo in Bloemfontein, South Africa among many other means he reaches the youth.

Over the years since the inception of Millennium Excellence Foundation in 2000 with HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as its life patron, the Foundation has been honoring distinguished leaders across the globe such as Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, King Mohammed V of Morocco, former President John Agyekum Kufuor of Ghana, Tokyo Senrale, South Africa, Tabitha Karania of Kenya, Hanson Sindowe, Zambia, Tony Elumellu of Nigeria, Didier Drogba of Ivory Coast, James Wolfenson, USA etc

This maiden edition on youth development is set to address a balance to honor young people who are doing excellently well in their endeavors to promote national development. It is deemed again as a succession strategy to empower young people to greater heights as other leaders get honored by the foundation.