Comedian Foster Romanus Marries

Comedian, Foster Romanus got married to the love of his life, Selina Asante at a beautiful ceremony over the weekend.

They tied the nuptial knot on Saturday, June 25 after their customary marriage ceremony on Thursday, June 23 in the presence of family and friends in the industry.

The white wedding on Saturday took place at the Calvary Baptist Church and was crowned with a reception at the SU Towers, Ridge.

The star-dubbed marriage was attended by top showbiz personalities such as Eddie Nartey, Jacinta, Clemento Suarez, Jeneral Ntatia and a host of others.

Born Foster Amponsah, he has been a comedian for many years. He had his secondary school at the Pope Johns Senior High School in Koforidua and later enrolled at the University of Professional Studies after secondary education where he pursued a course in Accounting. But his career path changed when he placed second in the TV reality program ‘Stars of the Future.

Foster had a second thought about his career path and thus dropped his accounting dream and pursue a degree course in Theatre Arts at the University of Ghana. The rest is history.

He is currently one of Ghana’s celebrated stand-up comedians.