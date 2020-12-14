‘Coming To Africa’ Movie Premieres In Accra

Elikem Kumordzi and Vanessa Gyan with another guest at the premiere

‘Coming To Africa’, a film written and directed by Anwar Jamison premiered in Ghana on December 4 and brought out the big stars.

The award-winning movie which features American actor Khalil Kain, Ghana’s Nana Ama McBrown, David Dontoh, PY Addo Boateng, and others, held its African premiere and screening on Friday, December 4, at the Movenpick Ambassadors Hotel in Accra.

The strictly by invitation event had a ‘black carpet’ session which saw AJ Poundz, David Dontoh, Elikem Kumordzi, Vanessa Gyan, Ben Brako strut in elegant African wear designs. The screening of the movie began after a performance from Adina Thembi.

Coming To Africa previously held a virtual premiere at the San Francisco Black Film Festival and was shown on the big screen at The Las Vegas Black Film Festival. The film was nominated for six awards and won three: Best Comedy, Best Feature, and Best Lead Actress in a Feature Film won by Nana Ama McBrown.